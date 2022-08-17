 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Offseason Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

World Junior quarterfinals are today

By Todd Little
United States v Sweden: Group B - 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship Photo by Andy Devlin/ Getty Images

The quarterfinals of the 2022 World Junior Championship will be played today in Edmonton, Alberta. All five Florida Panthers prospects participating in the tournament, Mackie Samoskevich (United States), Kasper Puutio (Finland), Jakub Kos (Czechia), Ludvig Jansson (Sweden) and Sandis Vilmanis (Latvia), will be taking part (hopefully).

Puutio, who has impressed with 3 goals, 2 assists and +4 rating, and Finland will take on Germany at noon.

Vilmanis, who yet to pick up a point, and Latvia face a tall task when they take on Jansson, no points and -1, and Sweden at 3:30 p.m. Jansson played in three of four of Sweden’s group games, so he’s the only one I’d consider a possible scratch.

Host Canada gets the marquee time spot for its game against Switzerland at 7 p.m.

The late game will see Samoskevich, who has collected three helpers, face off against Kos, one assist, and Czechia at 10:30 p.m.

