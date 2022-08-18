Thursday Offseason Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

Three Florida Panthers prospects will move on to the semifinals at the 2022 World Junior Championship in Edmonton, while the other two are done.

Kasper Puutio collected his sixth point (3G/3A) of the tournament with the secondary assist on Roni Hirvonen’s first period power-play goal in Finland’s 5-2 win over Germany. Puutio logged 23:03 of ice time, registered four shots on goal, and finished the game with an even rating in another strong performance for the defenseman.

Jakub Kos played 18:18 in Czechia’s 4-2 upset win over the United States. Kos posted an even rating, had no shots on goal, and lost the two faceoffs he took. Mackie Samoskevich registered two shots on goal and finished with an even rating while playing a total of 15:27 for Team USA.

Ludvig Jansson logged just 6:27 of ice time and in Sweden’s tight 2-1 win over Latvia. Jansson was on the ice for Latvia’s only goal and did not play in the third period. He finished the game with a -1 rating and no shots on goal. Forward Sandis Vilmanis picked up his first point of the tournament with the secondary assist on that goal by Gustav Ozolins. Vilmanis registered one shot goal and an even rating in 18:41 TOI.

So, Puutio, Kos and Jansson move forward to play again on Friday and Samoskevich and Vilmanis will be departing Alberta.

Samoskevich played in all five of Team USA’s games and collected three assists and posted an even rating. Vilmanis posted one assist and a -3 rating in five games played for Latvia.