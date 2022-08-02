Tuesday Offseason Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

USA Hockey has reduced its list of candidates for the 2022 U.S. National Junior Team to 27 players at its National Junior Evaluation Camp at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, MI. Florida Panthers prospect Mackie Samoskevich is among that group aiming to make the final 25-man roster which will be announced on August 7. Team USA begins play in the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship on August 9 against Germany. The tournament will be held at Rogers Center in Edmonton.

The Boston Bruins signed forward Brett Harrison to an entry-level contract. Harrison was selected in the third round (85th overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. The 19-year-old produced 27 goals and 61 points in 65 OHL games with the Oshawa Generals last season. (Stanley Cup of Chowder)

Defenseman Leon Gawanke signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Winnipeg Jets. Gawanke scored 10 goals and 26 assists in 65 AHL with the Manitoba Moose during the 2021-22 season. (Arctic Ice Hockey)