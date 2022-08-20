Saturday Offseason Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

Florida Panthers prospect Kasper Puutio scored the only goal of the game in Finland’s 1-0 semifinal win over Sweden at the 2022 World Junior Championship in Edmonton. The Finns will take on Canada in the gold medal game tonight.

Puutio lit the lamp 5:18 into the second period with Finland up a man. He finished the game with four shots on goal and an even rating in 21:07 of ice time. It was his fourth goal and seventh point of the tournament.

Fellow Panthers prospect Ludvig Jansson did not suit up for Sweden.

Jakub Kos logged 15:27 time on ice and registered two shots on goal in Czechia’s 5-2 loss to Canada in the early game. Kos finished the tilt with a -1 rating.

Czechia will take on Sweden for the bronze medal this afternoon.

Today’s games

Czechia vs Sweden 4 p.m. (NHL Network)

Finland vs Canada 8 p.m. (NHL Network)