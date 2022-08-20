Saturday Offseason Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

Florida Panthers prospect Kasper Puutio scored the only goal of the game in Finland’s 1-0 semifinal win over Sweden at the 2022 World Junior Championship in Edmonton. The Finns will take on Canada in the gold medal game tonight.
Puutio lit the lamp 5:18 into the second period with Finland up a man. He finished the game with four shots on goal and an even rating in 21:07 of ice time. It was his fourth goal and seventh point of the tournament.
POWER PLAY GOAL! Kasper Puutio pushes past the Swedes to get @leijonat up 1-0!#WorldJuniors #SWEFIN pic.twitter.com/jT3ymaMf3A— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) August 20, 2022
Fellow Panthers prospect Ludvig Jansson did not suit up for Sweden.
Jakub Kos logged 15:27 time on ice and registered two shots on goal in Czechia’s 5-2 loss to Canada in the early game. Kos finished the tilt with a -1 rating.
Czechia will take on Sweden for the bronze medal this afternoon.
Today’s games
Czechia vs Sweden 4 p.m. (NHL Network)
Finland vs Canada 8 p.m. (NHL Network)
