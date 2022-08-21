Sunday Offseason Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

Canada defeated Finland 3-2 in overtime on Kent Johnson’s rebound goal to win the goal medal and Sweden took the bronze earlier in the day with a 3-1 win over Czechia to complete play at the 2022 Wold Junior Championship in Edmonton, Alberta.

In a addition to winning a silver medal, Florida Panthers prospect Kasper Puutio was named the best defenseman of the tournament. Anaheim Ducks prospect Mason McTavish of Canada was named best forward and Minnesota Wild prospect Jesper Wallstedt of Sweden was named best goaltender.

Puutio logged exactly 25-minutes of ice time against Canada. He registered three shots on goal and finished the game with a -1 rating as he was on the ice for Willian Dufour’s second period goal which put the host country up by a 2-0 count. The 20-year-old also took a boarding minor late in the third period. Playing all 7 games, Puutio produced 4 goals and 3 assists and a +3 rating for the Finns.

Another Cats blue line prospect, Ludvig Jansson did not play in Sweden’s win over Czechia. Jansson played in 4 of 7 of Sweden’s games during the tournament and posted a -2 rating. He did not appear in either of the team’s medal round games.