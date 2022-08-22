Monday Offseason Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

With Litter Box Cats attention focused on the World Junior Championship last week, let’s take a look back at the recent signings around the NHL that weren’t touched upon.

The Chicago Blackhawks inked veteran defenseman Jack Johnson to a one-year contract worth $950K. Johnson, 35, won the Stanley Cup with Colorado last season. Chicago also signed center Cole Guttman to a two-year, entry-level contract. Guttman was selected in the sixth round (180th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. (Second City Hockey)

Center Jackson Cates signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Philadelphia Flyers. Cates suited up in 11 games with the Flyers last season and notched his first NHL goal. (Broad Street Hockey)

The Vegas Golden Knights signed center Jake Leschyshyn to a new three-year deal worth $2.3 million. Leschyshyn appeared in 41 games with the Golden Knights in 2021-22 and produced two goals and six points. Vegas also inked center Paul Cotter to a three-year contract extension worth $2.325 million. Cotter’s new deal, which is two-way in the first year, will kick in at the start of the 2023-24 season. (Knights On Ice)

2022 first-rounder Maveric Lamoureux signed an entry-level contract with the Arizona Coyotes. The Desert Dogs selected the defenseman 29th overall after he produced 24 points in 54 games with Drummondville of the QMJHL. (Five For Howling)

The Carolina Hurricanes inked Finnish defenseman Anttoni Honka to an entry-level contract. Carolina selected Honka in the third round (83rd overall) of the 2019 Entry Draft. (Canes Country)

Forward Shane Bowers signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Colorado Avalanche. Bowers scored six goals and nine points in 37 games with the AHL’s Colorado Eagles in 2021-22. (Mile High Hockey)

The Minnesota Wild inked forward Sammy Walker to a two-year, entry-level contract. Walker, who played at the University of Minnesota, was selected in the seventh round (200th overall) of the 2017 Entry Draft. (Hockey Wilderness)

Tyson Kozak signed an entry-level contract with the Buffalo Sabres, Kozak was taken in the seventh round (193rd overall) of the 2021 Entry Draft from the Portland Winterhawks of the WHL. (Die By The Blade)

The Pittsburgh Penguins inked defenseman Jack St. Ivany to a two-year, entry-level contract. St. Ivany was selected in the fourth round (118th overall) of the 2018 Entry Draft by GM Ron Hextall when he was with the Flyers. (Pensburgh)