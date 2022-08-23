Tuesday Offseason Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

The New York Islanders are still an active franchise! Just kidding on that point, but the Islanders finally announced a trio of signings after what has been a very quiet offseason on Long Island.

Restricted free agent defenseman Noah Dobson inked a three-year deal worth $12 million. The 22-year-old enjoyed a breakout season in 2021-22, producing 13 goals and 51 points in 80 games played.

The islanders also signed defenseman Alexander Romanov to a three-year contract worth $7.5 million. New York acquired Romanov, and a fourth round pick, from the Montreal Canadiens on July 7, during the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, in exchange for the 13th overall pick. In his last season in Montreal, Romanov scored 3 goals and added ten assists in 79 games.

Forward Kieffer Bellows, a first round pick (19th overall) in 2019, remained with the organization by inking a one-year, one-way contract worth $1.2 million. Bellows appeared in 45 games with the Islanders in 2021-22 and produced six goals and 19 points.

The San Jose Sharks re-signed forward Noah Gregor to a one-year deal worth $950K. Gregor set new offensive career-highs with 8 goals, 15 assists and 23 points while playing 63 games for the Sharks last season. (Fear The Fin)