Wednesday Offseason Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

The Carolina Hurricanes have signed unrestricted free agent forward Paul Stastny to a one-year, $1.5 million deal. Stastny will earn another $500K if the Hurricanes win the Stanley Cup. The 36-year-old produced 21 goals and 45 points for the Winnipeg Just during the 2021-22 season. Carolina needed to add more offensive depth with Max Pacioretty out with an Achilles injury. (Canes Country)

The New York Islanders announced a bevy of depth signings on Tuesday. Let’s take a look at the additions.

New York came to terms with defenseman Dennis Cholowski on a two-year deal worth $1.525 million. The contract is two-way in this first season, and one-way in the second. Cholowski split time between the Washington Capitals, Seattle Kraken and Charlotte Checkers last season.

Defenseman Paul LaDue inked a two-year, two-way contract worth $1.525 million to remain with the organization. LaDue put up 12 points in 60 games with the AHL’s Bridgeport Islanders and appeared in one tilt with the big club in 2021-22.

Forward Hudson Fasching signed a one-year, two-way deal at the league minimum of $750K. Fasching, 27, appeared in 11 games with Arizona Coyotes and produced 14 goals and 37 points in 51 games with the Tucson Roadrunners of the AHL last season.

Arnaud Durandeau inked a two-year, two-way contract worth $1.525 million to remain with the organization. Durandeau, a 23-year-old left wing, put up 37 points in 64 games with Bridgeport during the 2021-22 campaign.

For more on the signings visit our sister site Lighthouse Hockey.

Jessie Eldridge scored the game-winning, power-play goal as Canada defeated the United States 3-1 in a pre-tournament game ahead of the 2022 Women’s World Championship in Denmark. Sarah Fillier (PPG) and Blayre Turnbull had the other goals for Canada. Lee Stecklein bagged the only goal for the Americans. The tournament begins tomorrow, with Team USA facing Japan on the opening day.