Thursday Offseason Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

Florida Panthers prospect Marek Alscher will take part in the Four Nations Tournament in Rovaniemi, Finland. The tournament brings together under-20 teams from Czechia, Finland, Slovakia and Sweden to prepare players for their respective seasons and give the individual federations an opportunity to evaluate players ahead of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships. Czechia will take on Sweden today.

Alscher, 18, produced 16 points in 61 games during his first season in the WHL with the Portland Winterhawks, skating alongside co-captain Clay Hanus on the team’s top defensive pairing. After his standout campaign, Alscher was selected by the Cats in the third round (93rd overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Veteran Phil Kessel is staying the Western Conference. The 34-year-old forward signed a one-year deal worth $1.5 million with the Vegas Golden Knights. Kessel produced 8 goals and 44 assists in his final season with the Arizona Coyotes. His next goal will be his 400th and he is 44 points away from the 1,000 mark. Kessel is the league’s active leader in consecutive games played at 982 games, and needs 7 more to tie the all-time leader Keith Yandle. (Knights On Ice)

The 2022 IIHF Women’s World Championship opens today in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. Group A (all five teams will advance to the quarterfinals) consists of defending champions Canada, the United States, Finland, Switzerland. Group B (three teams will advance to the quarterfinals) consists of Sweden, Czechia, Germany, Hungary and host Denmark.

Today’s games

Group A: Japan vs United States 9 a.m. (NHL Network)

Group B: Germany vs Hungary 9:30 a.m.

Group A: Finland vs Canada 1 p.m. (NHL Network)

Group B: Denmark vs Sweden 1:30 p.m.