Friday Offseason Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

Florida Panthers prospect Marek Alscher finished with a -2 rating in Czechia’s 5-4 loss to Sweden at the Four Nations Tournament in Rovaniemi, Finland. Alscher and the Czechs will take on Finland, who defeated Slovakia 6-0, in today’s action.

The United States routed Japan 10-0 to open the 2022 IIHF Women’s World Championship in Denmark. Alex Carpenter scored twice and Kelly Pannek, Caroline Harvey, Hannah Bilka, Amanda Kessel, Lacey Eden, Abby Roque, Hayley Scamurra and Rory Guilday also lit the lamp for Team USA. Taylor Heise, who was named the match’s Best Player, racked up five assists in the laugher. The shutout went to Nicole Hensley, who only had to make six saves.

In the other game from Group A, Canada grinded out a 4-1 victory over Finland. Sarah Nurse and Marie-Philip Poulin each had a goal and an assist, and Meaghan Mikkelson and Blayre Turnbull also scored goals for the defending champs. Julia Liikala scored the lone goal for the Finns.

Franciska Kiss-Simon scored twice to lead Hungary to a 4-2 win over Germany in the early game from Group B. Mira Seregely and Kinga Jokai-Szilagyi scored the other Hungarian goals. Laura Kluge and Luisa Welcke found the back of the net for Germany.

In the late game from Group B, Hanna Olsson notched a hat trick as Sweden defeated Denmark by a 5-2 count. Maja Nylen Persson and Michelle Lowenhielm got the other goals for Sweden. Emma Russell and Josefine Jakobsen scored for the host country.

Today’s games

Group A: Switzerland vs Japan 12:30 p.m.

Group B: Hungary vs Czechia 1 p.m.

In NHL news, the Dallas Stars signed forward Franceso Arcuri to an entry-level contract. Dallas selected Arcuri in the sixth round (175th overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. Arcuri produced 34 goals and 40 assists with the OHL’s Kingston Frontenacs last season. (Defending Big D)