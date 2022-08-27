Saturday Offseason Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

Florida Panthers prospect Marek Alscher finished with a -1 rating in Czechia’s 5-0 loss to host Finland at the Four Nations Tournament in Rovaniemi. Alscher and the Czechs will take on Slovakia, who were routed 11-1 by Sweden on Friday, today to close out the event.

At the 2022 IIHF Women’s World Championship in Denmark, Switzerland skated to a 3-1 victory over Japan in the only game from Group A. Lara Stalder, Alina Muller and Lena Marie Lutz scored for the Swiss team while Aoi Shiga tallied the only goal for Japan, who fell to 0-2.

In Group B, Czechia opened up with a 7-1 win over Hungary, who dropped to 1-1. Adela Sapovalivova scored twice and Daniela Pejsova, Natalie Mlynkova, Klara Hymlarova, Tereza Radova and Agata Sarnovska also lit the lamp. Alexandra Huszak produced the only goal for the Hungarians.

Today’s games

Group A: United States vs Finland 9 a.m. (NHL Network)

Group B: Sweden vs Germany 9:30 a.m.

Group A: Canada vs Switzerland 1 p.m. (NHL Network)

Group B: Czechia vs Denmark 1:30 p.m.

The Detroit Red Wings re-signed restricted free agent forward Filip Zadina to a three-year contract worth $5.475 million. Zadina scored 10 goals and 14 assists in 74 games during the 2021-22 season. (Winging It In Motown)

Defenseman Philippe Myers signed a one-year contract extension worth $1.4 million with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Myers’ new deal will kick in at the start of the 2023-24 season. (Raw Charge)

The Philadelphia Flyers signed defenseman Linus Hoberg to a one-year, two-way contract worth $750K at the NHL level. Philadelphia also signed forward Wade Allision to a two-year deal worth $1.57 million. Allison’s contract is two-way in the first year. (Broad Street Hockey)