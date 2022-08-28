Sunday Offseason Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

Florida Panthers prospect Marek Alscher drew an assist and finished with a -1 rating in Czechia’s 4-3 overtime loss to Slovakia in the final day of action at the Four Nations Tournament in Rovaniemi, Finland. Alscher set up Simon Marha’s third period marker which tied the game at threes. Sweden finished in first place with a 3-2 win over host Finland. Czechia finished fourth with 0-2-1 record.

Amanda Kessel scored twice and added an assist as the United States beat Finland 6-1 at the 2022 IIHF Women’s World Championship in Denmark, Hannah Brandt, Hannah Bilka, Jincy Dunne and Abby Roque also scored for Team USA, who upped its record to 2-0 in group play.

In the other game from Group A, Canada got two goals from Sarah Fillier to toppled Switzerland by a 4-1 count. Emily Clarke and Blayre Turnball also scored for the defending champs. Alina Marti got the only goal for the Swiss team.

In Group B, Sweden edged Germany 4-3 in a shootout and Czechia posted a 5-1 win over hos Denmark.

Today’s games

Group A: Japan vs Canada 9 a.m. (NHL Network)

Group B: Denmark vs Hungary 11 a.m.