Monday Offseason Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

The last weekend of August passed quietly with no new signings by the Florida Panthers or any other of the NHL’s 32 teams.

At the 2022 Women’s World Championship in Denmark, Canada pounded Japan by a 9-0 count to move to 3-0 and take the top spot in Group A pending Team USA’s game with Swizterland this afternoon. Marie-Philip Poulin scored twice and added an assist, and Sarah Fillier, Sarah Potomak, Ella Shelton, Blayre Turnbull, Victoria Bach, Emma Maltais and Jamie Lee Rattray also lit the lamp for the defending champions. Emerance Maschmeyer posted the five-save shutout.

In the only game from Group B, host Denmark upset Hungary by a 1-0 score. Julie Ostergaard scored the only goal of the game 3:05 into the third period. Lisa Jensen was heroic in net, stopping all 45 shots in the win as the Danes were outshot by a wide margin.

Today’s games

Group A: Finland vs Japan 9 a.m.

Group B: Germany vs Czechia 9:30 a.m.

Group A: United States vs Switzerland 1 p.m. (NHL Network)

Group B: Hungary vs Sweden 1:30 p.m.