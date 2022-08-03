Wednesday Offseason Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

Former Florida Panthers Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar’s new team, the Calgary Flames, took care of some serious offseason business on Tuesday. Calgary avoided arbitration with two restricted free agents and brought back a depth piece. The Flames also renamed the club renamed its relocated AHL affiliate the Calgary Wranglers.

Andrew Mangiapane signed a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. The 26-year-old forward skated in 82 games and scored 35 goals, 20 and 55 points - all career-highs - last season.

Oliver Kylington agreed to a two-year contract worth $5 million. The 25-year-old defenseman enjoyed a career-year in 2021-22, appearing in 73 games and producing 9 goals, 22 assists and 31 points.

Calgary also inked right wing Martin Pospisil to a one-year deal worth the league minimum of $750K. Pospisil skated in 47 games with the AHL’s Stockton Heat and put up seven goals and 25 points in 47 games.

The New Jersey Devils and forward Tyce Thompson avoided arbitration by coming to terms on a two-year contract worth $1.525 million. Year one of the deal is two-way. Thompson appeared in two games with the Devils and 16 with the Utica Comets last season. (All About The Jersey)

Center Zack MacEwen avoided arbitration with the Philadelphia Flyers by signing a one-year contract worth $925K. MacEwen totaled three goals, six assists and 110 PIM in 75 games with the Flyers in 2021-22. (Broad Street Hockey)

The New York Rangers signed unrestricted free agent forward C.J. Smith to a one-year deal worth $750K. Smith produced 24 goals and 58 points in 60 games for the Chicago Wolves of the AHL last season, (Blueshirt Banter)

The Chicago Blackhawks signed Jalen Luypen to an entry-level contract. Luypen was selected in the seventh round (216th overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. In fourth season of major junior, he scored 29 goals and 64 points for the WHL’s Edmonton Oil Kings. (Second City Hockey)