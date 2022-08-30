Tuesday Offseason Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

The Florida Panthers announced that the 2022 Amerigol LATAM Cup will return for the fourth time to Florida Panthers IceDen from Wednesday, September 14 to Sunday, September 18, 2022.

The Amerigol International Hockey Association provides hockey players in Latin America, the Caribbean and other non-traditional hockey markets around the world the opportunity to showcase their talent and raise awareness of hockey in their countries, while at the same time growing the game within these same communities in North America.

Having nearly doubled in size since 2021 alone, this year’s Amerigol LATAM Cup will be its largest tournament to date, drawing 44 teams from 21 countries and territories, including Argentina, Brazil, the Caribbean, Central America, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, Israel, Lebanon, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Venezuela. More than 750 players across six divisions, including Men’s Divisions I and II, Women’s, Youth Under-12, Under-16 and Under-20 division will participate.

Held exclusively at Panthers IceDen in Coral Springs, Florida since its inception in 2018, the annual LATAM Cup tournament is free and open to the public.

Admission to the LATAM Cup at Panthers IceDen is free and open to the public. The first game kicks off on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 8:15 AM when Chile and Mexico Lobos face off in the Men’s DII Division. The full schedule of games can be found here.

Women’s Worlds

Hilary Knight and Taylor Heise each scored two goals in the United States 9-0 drubbing of Switzerland at 2022 IIHF Women’s World Championship in Denmark. Hannah Bilka, Savannah Harmon, Cayla Barnes, Abby Roque and Grace Zumwinkel also added goals for the Americans, who will moved to 3-0. Team USA will take on undefeated Canada for the top spot in Group A this afternoon.

In other action from Group A, Finland collected its first win of the tournament by trashing Japan by a 9-3 count. Elisa Holopainen and Vivi Vaininkka each registered two goals and an assist in the rout. Akane Shiga was named the game’s Best Player with a two goal, one assist effort for Japan. The winless Japanese squad will slot in as A5 and take on the Group B winner in the quarterfinals.

Speaking of Group B, Czechia clinched a spot in the quarterfinals with a 6-0 victory over Germany. The Czechs got goals from six different players, including Natalie Mlynkova, who earned the Best Player nod. Klara Peslarova and Blanka Skodova shared the shutout.

Hanna Olsson scored the only goal in a lengthy shootout to give Sweden a 3-2 win over Hungary after Francesca Kiss-Simon’s third period goal tied the game. The win means the Swedes will advance to the quarterfinals.

Today’s games

Group B: Sweden (7 points) vs Czechia (9 points) 9:30 a.m.

Group A: Switzerland (3 points) vs Finland (3 points) 10 a.m.

Group B: Denmark (3 points) vs Germany (1 point) 1:30 p.m.

Group A: Canada (9 points) vs United States (9 points) 2:00 p.m.

NHL news

The San Jose Sharks re-signed forward Jonah Gadjovich to a one-year, two-way deal. San Jose claimed Gadjovich off waivers from the Vancouver Canucks on October 7, 2021 and the 23-year-old suited up in 43 games for his new club, registering one goal and two assists. The Sharks also traded goaltender Adin Hill to the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for a fourth-round selection in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. (Fear The Fin)

The Philadelphia Flyers signed restricted free agent forward Hayden Hodgson to a two-year deal worth $1.6 million. The first year of the contract is two-way. Hodgson produced 19 goals and 31 points in 46 games with the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms last season. He made six appearances with the Flyers and scored his first NHL goal and added two assists. (Broad Street Hockey)