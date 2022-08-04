NHL announces complete schedule of preseason games

The NHL announced the 2022-23 composite preseason schedule, a 15-day, 108-game slate played across 45 NHL and neutral-site venues in North America and Europe from September 24 to October 8.

The road to the 2023 Stanley Cup begins the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 24, when the ‘Battle of Ontario’ rivals Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs commence a split-squad, day-night doubleheader at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto (1 and 7 p.m., ET). Opening day of the preseason also features the Boston Bruins visiting the Philadelphia Flyers and the Arizona Coyotes meeting the St. Louis Blues in a neutral-site game at Wichita, KS.

Across the pond, the Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks each will play one preseason game against European club team opposition ahead of their Oct. 7 regular-season opener in Prague, Czechia. The Predators will face SC Bern in Bern, Switzerland on October 3, while the Sharks will take on Eisbaren Berlin in Berlin, Germany on October 4, all part of the 2022 NHL Global Series.

The people of Twillingate, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Elsipogtog First Nation, New Brunswick, winners of the Kraft Hockeyville competition from across Canada as the country’s most passionate hockey community in 2020 and 2021, respectively, will celebrate the grand prize of a preseason game between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators. These community celebrations were postponed due to COVID-19 in each of the two previous years. The Canadiens and Senators will face off in nearby Gander, Nfld. (Steele Community Centre) on Oct. 6 and Bouctouche, N.B. (J.K. Irving Centre) on Oct. 8.

Neutral-site preseason games also will be played in Abbotsford, B.C. (Edmonton vs. Vancouver, October 5); Belleville, Ont. (Ottawa vs. Toronto, September 30); Boise, ID (Arizona vs. Vegas, October 8); Independence, MO (Dallas vs. St. Louis, October 1); Milwaukee, WI (Chicago vs. Minnesota, October 2); Ontario, CA (Los Angeles vs. San Jose, September 28); Salt Lake City, UT (Los Angeles vs. Vegas, October 6); Tucson, AZ (Anaheim vs. Arizona, September 25) and Tulsa, OK. (Arizona vs. Dallas, September 27).

After the Predators and Sharks play their regular-season openers in Prague Oct. 7-8, the season gets underway in North America on Tuesday, October 11.

The Florida Panthers will open the preseason on Monday, September 26, with a split-squad double-header in Nashville.

2022-23 NHL PRESEASON SCHEDULE (all times Eastern)

SATURDAY, SEPT. 24

Ottawa (split squad) at Toronto (split squad), 1 p.m.

Ottawa (split squad) at Toronto (split squad), 7 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Arizona, at Wichita, KS (INTRUST Bank Arena), 8 p.m.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 25

Columbus (split squad) at Pittsburgh (split squad), 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Washington, 2 p.m.

Colorado (split squad) at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Anaheim vs. Arizona, at Tucson, AZ (Tucson Convention Center Arena), 5 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh (split squad) at Columbus (split squad), 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 7 p.m.

Calgary (split squad) at Vancouver (split squad), 7 p.m.

Vancouver (split squad) at Calgary (split squad), 8 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado (split squad), 9 p.m.

MONDAY, SEPT. 26

Florida (split squad) at Nashville (split squad), 4 p.m.

New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.

NY Islanders at NY Rangers, 7 p.m.

Florida (split squad) at Nashville (split squad), 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 27

NY Rangers at Boston, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

NY Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Arizona vs. Dallas, at Tulsa, OK (BOK Center), 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 28

Buffalo at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

San Jose vs. Los Angeles, at Ontario, CA (Toyota Arena), 10 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 29

Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at NY Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 30

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Toronto vs. Ottawa, at Belleville, ON (CAA Arena), 7 p.m.

NY Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

San Jose (split squad) at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

San Jose (split squad) at Vegas, 10 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 1

Philadelphia at Boston, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Dallas vs. St. Louis, at Independence, MO (Cable Dahmer Arena), 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, OCT. 2

Philadelphia at NY Islanders, 7 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Chicago, at Milwaukee, WI (Fiserv Forum), 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

MONDAY, OCT. 3

Nashville vs. SC Bern, at Bern, Switzerland (PostFinance Arena), 2 p.m.

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Boston at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

TUESDAY, OCT. 4

San Jose vs. Eisbaren Berlin, at Berlin, Germany (Mercedes-Benz Arena), 1:30 p.m.

Carolina at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

NY Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5

Boston at NY Rangers, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Edmonton vs. Vancouver, at Abbotsford, BC (Abbotsford Centre), 10 p.m.

THURSDAY, OCT. 6

Ottawa vs. Montreal, at Gander, NL (Steele Community Centre), time TBA

St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at NY Islanders, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vegas vs. Los Angeles, at Salt Lake City, UT (Vivint Arena), 9 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 7

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 8

Montreal vs. Ottawa, at Bouctouche, NB (J.K. Irving Centre), time TBA

Florida at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.

NY Rangers at NY Islanders, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.

Arizona vs. Vegas, at Boise, ID (Idaho Central Arena), 8 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.