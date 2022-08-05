Friday Offseason Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

After acquiring forward Jonathan Huberdeau from the Florida Panthers, the Calgary Flames have signed the 29-year-old to a monster eight-year, $84-million contract extension. It’s the largest contract in franchise history. Huberdeau set a career-high with 115 points last season, including an NHL record (for left wings) 85 assists. (Matchsticks and Gasoline)

The New Jersey Devils just barely avoided an arbitration hearing with forward Jesper Bratt by signing him to a one-year deal worth $5.45 million. New Jersey also avoided arbitration with forward Miles Wood by coming to terms on a one-year contract worth $3.2 million. (All About The Jersey).

Kailer Yamamoto and the Edmonton Oilers avoided a scheduled arbitration hearing by agreeing to a two-year contract worth $6.2 million. (The Copper & Blue)

The San Jose Sharks re-signed defenseman Mario Ferraro to a four-year deal worth $13 million. Ferraro skated in 63 games and produced 14 points last season. (Fear The Fin)

The Columbus Blue Jackets re-signed forward Bemstrom to a two-year contract worth $1.8 million. Bemstrom produced 11 points in 41 games during the 2021-22 campaign. (The Cannon)

The Colorado signed unrestricted free agent forward Anton Bildh to a one-year, two-way deal. Bildh appeared in 32 games with the Boston Bruins last season. (Mile High Hockey)