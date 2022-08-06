Saturday Offseason Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

Yakov Trenin won his arbitration case against the Nashville Predators. He was awarded a new two-year contract worth $3.4 million. Trenin, a second round pick in 2015, posted career highs of 17 goals, seven assists and 24 points in 80 games during the regular season, and scored three goals in four playoff games in Nashville’s opening round loss to the Colorado Avalanche. (On The Forecheck)

Keegan Kolesar and the Vegas Golden Knights avoided their scheduled arbitration hearing by agreeing to terms on a three-year deal, worth $4.2 million. The 25-year-old forward recorded career-highs in games played (77), goals (7), assists (17) and points (24) during the 2021-22 season. His 246 hits were also a career-best and ranked 10th among all NHL skaters. (Knights on Ice)

Canada’s men’s under-18 team defeated Finland 4-1 to advance to today’s final of the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Red Deer, Alberta. In the other semifinal, Sweden defeated Czechia 6-2. The U.S. beat Slovakia by a 4-2 count in the fifth place game. The Americans went 2-2 during the tournament.