Sunday Offseason Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

Tanner Howe, Ethan Gauthier, Calum Ritchie and Brayden Yager scored for the goals for Canada, who beat Sweden 4-1 in the final of the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup at the Peavey Mart Centrium in Red Deer Alberta. Hugo Pettersson scored the only goal for Sweden, who were outshot 36-26. This was the first time Canada won the U18 event since 2018. Finland defeated Czechia by a 3-1 count to take the bronze medal.

The Edmonton Oilers signed forward Tyler Benson to a one-year, two-way contract. Benson, 24, who is from Edmonton, played 29 games for the Oilers last season. He scored his first NHL goal on February 20 against the Minnesota Wild. (The Copper and Blue)

Defenseman Maxime Lajoie and the Carolina Hurricanes avoided a scheduled arbitration hearing by agreeing to a one-year, two-way deal. Lajoie will receive $750K in the NHL and $125K in the AHL, with a $200K guarantee. Lajoie spent the majority of 2021-22 with the AHL champions Chicago Wolves. (Canes Country)

Arbitration update

Lawson Crouse (Arizona Coyotes) Hearing set for August 8

Mason Appleton (Winnipeg Jets) Hearing set for August 11

Jake Walman (Detroit Red Wings) Hearing set for August 11

Pavel Zacha (Boston Bruins) Hearing set for August 11

Ethan Bear (Carolina Hurricanes) * signed new contract on July 28, 2022

Jesper Bratt (New Jersey Devils) * signed new contract on August 5. 2022

Morgan Geekie (Seattle Kraken) * signed new contract on July 24, 2022

Mathieu Joseph (Ottawa Senators) * signed new contract on July 28, 2022

Kaapo Kahkonen (San Jose Sharks) * signed new contract on July 18. 2022

Kasperi Kapanen (Pittsburgh Penguins) * signed new contract on July 21, 2022

Keegan Kolesar (Vegas Golden Knights) * signed new contract on August 5. 2022

Oliver Kylington (Calgary Flames) * signed new contract on August 2. 2022

Maxime Lajoie (Carolina Hurricanes) * signed new contract on August 6. 2022

Steven Lorentz (San Jose Sharks) * signed new contract on July 22, 2022

Isac Lundestrom (Anaheim Ducks) * signed new contract on July 25, 2022

Zack MacEwen (Philadelphia Flyers) * signed new contract on August 2. 2022

Niko Mikkola (St. Louis Blues) * signed new contract on July 17. 2022

Andrew Mangiapane (Calgary Flames) * signed new contract on August 2. 2022

Matthew Phillips (Calgary Flames) * signed new contract on July 23, 2022

Jesse Puljujarvi (Edmonton Oilers) * signed new contract on July 26, 2022

Tyce Thompson (New Jersey Devils) * signed new contract on August 2. 2022

Matthew Tkachuk (Florida Panthers) * signed new contract on July 22, 2022

Yakov Trenin (Nashville Predators) * awarded new contract on August 5, 2022

Vitek Vanecek (New Jersey Devils) * signed new contract on July 18. 2022

Kailer Yamamoto (Edmonton Oilers) * signed new contract on August 3. 2022

Miles Wood (New Jersey Devils) * signed new contract on August 4. 2022