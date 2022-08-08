Florida Panthers prospect Mackie Samoskevich made the final 25-man Team USA roster for the replay of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Edmonton. Samoskevich, taken in the first round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, registered ten goals and 29 points as a freshman with the University of Michigan in 2021-22. The Americans will open the tournament tomorrow with a Group B game against Germany.

Defenseman Kasper Puutio (Finland), a fifth-round selection in 2020 and forward Jakub Kos (Czechia), a sixth-round pick in 2021 are also taking part in the tournament.

In Sunday’s only singing, the Winnipeg Jets and Mason Appleton came to terms on a three-year contract worth $6.25 million, avoiding a scheduled arbitration hearing. Appleton, 26, was claimed by the Seattle Kraken a year ago in the 2021 expansion draft, but was re-acquired by the Jets in March for a fourth round pick in 2023 Draft. He scored a combined 8 goals and 21 points in 68 games this past season. (Arctic ice Hockey)