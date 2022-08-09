Tuesday Offseason Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

The reboot of the 2022 World Junior Championship starts today in Edmonton, Alberta. Three Florida Panthers prospects, forwards Mackie Samoskevich (USA) and Jakub Kos (Czechia) and defenseman Kasper Puutio (Finalnd) will be taking part in tournament.

Today’s games

Group A

Czechia (Kos) vs Slovakia 2 p.m. (NHL Network)

Latvia vs Finland (Puutio) 6 p.m. (NHL Network)

Group B

Germany vs United States (Samoskevich) 10 p.m. (NHL Network)

Monday was a big day for our division rivals in Beantown. The Boston Bruins re-signed Patrice Bergeron, brought back David Krejci and avoided a scheduled arbitration hearing with recently acquired forward Pavel Zacha. Bergeron signed a two-year deal worth $2.5 million with another $2,.5 million in performance bonuses. Krejci inked a one-year contract with another $2 million in performance bonuses. Zacha signed a one-year deal worth $3.5 million. (Stanley Cup of Chowder)

The Arizona Coyotes and former Panthers first-rounder Lawson Crouse avoided arbitration at the last minute by agreeing to a five-year contract worth $21.5 million. Crouse, 25, notched a career-high 20 goals and 34 points in 65 games for the Desert Dogs last season. (Five For Howling)

Restricted free agent Nicholas Roy and the Vegas Golden Knights came to terms on a five-year contract worth $15 million. Roy produced 15 goals and 39 points for the Golden Knights in 2021-22. (Knights On Ice)