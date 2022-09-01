Thursday Offseason Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

Hello, September! It won’t be long before rookie camps, training camps and preseason NHL hockey are upon us. Today, the ladies take center stage at the 2022 IIHF Women’s World Championship in Denmark with four quarterfinal match-ups on the docket. Team USA will play Hungary in the second game of the day. Expect the Americans to win and win big.

Quarterfinals

Switzerland (A4) vs Japan (A5) In progress

United States (A1) vs Hungary (B3) 10 a.m. (NHL Network)

Finland (A3) vs Czechia (B1) 11:30 a.m.

Canada (A2) vs Sweden (B2) 2:00 p.m. (NHL Network)

NHL news

Former Florida Panthers defenseman Dmitry Kulikov was traded to the Anaheim Ducks by the Minnesota Wild for future considerations. Kulikov, 31, had seven goals and 24 points with a +23 rating in 80 games last season. He has 198 career points in 805 career games in 13 seasons with the Panthers, Buffalo Sabres, Winnipeg Jets, New Jersey Devils, Edmonton Oilers and Wild. (Hockey Wilderness)

The Buffalo Sabres signed restricted free agent goalie Uko-Pekka Luukkonen to a two-year contract worth $1.675 million. Luukkonen appeared in 35 games with the AH:’s Rochester Americans and nine games with the Sabres during the 2021-22 season. He went 2-5-2 with a 2.74 GAA and .917 save percentage with Buffalo. (Die By The Blade)