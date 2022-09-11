Sunday Offseason Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

The Los Angeles Kings signed defenseman Mikey Anderson to a one-year contract worth $1 million. Anderson, 23, appeared in 57 regular season games with the Kings in 2021-22 and produced two goals and six assists. He suited up in all seven games of Los Angeles’ first round playoff loss to the Edmonton Oilers. Anderson played in the Kings 4-1 win over the Florida Panthers on December 16 and posted a +1 rating. Los Angeles selected him in the fourth round (103rd overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. (Los Angeles Daily News)

The Montreal Canadiens inked restricted free agent goaltender Cayden Primeau to a three-year deal worth $2.67 million. Primeau, 23, appeared in 12 games for the Habs last season. He went 1-7-1 and posted a 4.62 GAA and .868 save percentage. His only win came on December 16, a 3-2 shootout decision over the Philadelphia Flyers. In 33 AHL games, Primeau was 16-12-3 with a 2.94 GAA, .909 save percentage and posted two shutouts for the Laval Rocket. Primeau was selected by Montreal in the seventh round (199th overall) of the 2017 Draft. (Eyes On The Prize)