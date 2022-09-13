Tuesday Offseason Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

Sportsnet’s Rory Boylen published an article entitled One thing to remember about each NHL team heading into 2022-23 training camps. The blurb about the Florida Panthers is all to do with recent acquisition Matthew Tkachuk.

Matthew Tkachuk is going to mess around with the Atlantic Division now

The Battle of Alberta’s loss is the Battle of Florida’s gain. Matthew Tkachuk may not always outscore the forward he was swapped in for (Jonathan Huberdeau) but he is no slouch either, finishing with 104 points last season. But he’ll also add a little snarl to a lineup looking for a playoff breakthrough. And for all the East Coast fans who can’t always stay up for the later games, they’ll get a more consistent dose of Tkachuk’s irritating antics. More Tkachuk Brother battles? More Leafs Nation reaction to his flavour? More Jack Edwards sound bites to whatever Tkachuk pulls on the Bruins? Enjoy.

It’s worth reading the rest of a the article as it gives a good bird’s-eye of each team as we close in on the start of training camps around the league.

There were a few newsworthy moves made yesterday.

The Montreal Canadiens named Nick Suzuki as the team’s captain. An alternate captain last season. Suzuki, 23, becomes the 31st, and youngest, captain in the long history of the franchise. (Eyes On The Prize)

Unrestricted free agent forward Evan Rodrigues signed a one-year deal worth $2 million with the Colorado Avalanche. The 29-year-old Rodrigues produced 19 goals and 43 points in 82 games for the Pittsburgh Penguins last season. (Mile High Hockey)

The Calgary Flames have inked defenseman Michael Stone to a professional tryout contract. Stone, 32, only played 11 games with Calgary in 2021-22, collecting two goals and four assists. (Matchsticks & Gasoline)