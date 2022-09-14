Wednesday Offseason Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

The Florida Panthers will open up its 2022 Rookie Camp this afternoon with a 2 p.m. practice at Panthers IceDen in Coral Springs.

Florida’s 26-man roster consists of the following players:

Forwards: Liam Arnsby*, Tag Bertuzzi, Riley Bezeau, Ethan Burroughs, Xavier Cormier, Josh Davies*, Patrick Giles, Riley Ginnell, Beau Jelsma, Ethan Keppen, Sahil Panwar, Kai Schwindt, Justin Sourdif*, Sandis Vilmanis*

Defensemen: Marek Alscher*, Robert Calisti, Dennis Cesana, Braden Hache*, Santtu Kinnunen*, Evan Nause*, Calle Sjalin*, Nathan Staios*, Zachary Uens*

Goalers: Mack Guzda*, Kolby Hay, Jari Kykkanen

actual Panthers prospects indicated by *

The group of prospects will then travel to North Carolina to participate in a four-team Prospects Showcase hosted by the Carolina Hurricanes. They will open up play against the Canes on Friday at 10 a.m. at Invisalign Arena in Morristown, a town a bit west of Raleigh.

NHL news

The St. Louis Blues signed forward Jordan Kyrou to an eight-year contract extension worth $65 million. Kyrou’s new deal will kick in at the start of the 2023-24 season. In 2021-22, Kyrou produced 27 goals and 48 assists, good for fourth on the Blues in points and third on the club in goals behind Vladimir Tarasenko and Pavel Buchnevich. (St. Louis Game Time)