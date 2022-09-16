Friday Offseason Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

According to a myriad of media sources, the Florida Panthers have signed goaltender J.F. Berube to a professional try-out. Berube went 3-2-0 with a 4.12 GAA and a .900 save percentage in six appearances with the Blue Jackets last year. The 31-year-old also played in 19 games (4-10-5) with the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters. With the Cats set in goal at the NHL level with Sergei Bobrovsky and Spencer Knight, Berube is likely auditioning for a spot with the Charlotte Checkers.

Speaking of the Checkers, they inked veteran forward Riley Nash a two-year AHL contract. Nash, 33, split time between the Winnipeg Jets (15 games - 0 points), Arizona Coyotes (24 games - 4 assists), Tampa Bay Lightning (10 games - 0 points), and Syracuse Crunch (17 games - 10G/8A) last season. He played in 8 of Tampa Bay’s postseason games.

There will be Panthers hockey today. The club’s rookie camp roster will take on prospects from the Carolina Hurricanes at Invisalign Arena in Morrisville, NC at 10 a.m. If there is a streaming option, I’ll post the link in the comment section.

Florida’s 26-man roster consists of the following players:

Forwards: Liam Arnsby*, Tag Bertuzzi, Riley Bezeau**, Ethan Burroughs, Xavier Cormier**, Josh Davies*, Patrick Giles**, Riley Ginnell, Beau Jelsma, Ethan Keppen**, Sahil Panwar, Kai Schwindt, Justin Sourdif*, Sandis Vilmanis*

Defensemen: Marek Alscher*, Robert Calisti**, Dennis Cesana**, Braden Hache*, Santtu Kinnunen*, Evan Nause*, Calle Sjalin*, Nathan Staios*, Zachary Uens*

Goalers: Mack Guzda*, Kolby Hay, Jari Kykkanen

(*) = Panthers draft pick or signed to an NHL contract

(**) = signed to an AHL contract with Charlotte