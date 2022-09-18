Sunday Offseason Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

The Florida Panthers will take on prospects from the Tampa Bay Lightning at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC at 1 p.m. in the second game of the Invisalign Prospect Showcase.

Florida’s rookie camp roster steamrolled over the host Carolina Hurricanes by a 6-1 count while the Bolts were beaten 5-3 by the Nashville Predators.

Expect Kolby Hay of the WHL’s Edmonton Oil Kings to get the start for the Cats and for at least some of the skaters who didn’t see action on Friday (Ethan Burroughs, Riley Ginnell, Braden Hache, Robert Calisti and Nathan Staios) to play this afternoon.

Florida’s 26-man roster consists of the following players:

Forwards: Liam Arnsby*, Tag Bertuzzi, Riley Bezeau**, Ethan Burroughs, Xavier Cormier**, Josh Davies*, Patrick Giles**, Riley Ginnell, Beau Jelsma, Ethan Keppen**, Sahil Panwar, Kai Schwindt, Justin Sourdif*, Sandis Vilmanis*

Defensemen: Marek Alscher*, Robert Calisti**, Dennis Cesana**, Braden Hache*, Santtu Kinnunen*, Evan Nause*, Calle Sjalin*, Nathan Staios*, Zachary Uens*

Goalers: Mack Guzda*, Kolby Hay, Jari Kykkanen

(*) = Panthers draft pick or signed to an NHL contract

(**) = signed to an AHL contract with Charlotte

The Hurrcanes will take on the Predators in the early game at 10 a,m,. Go to the official Carolina Hurricanes site for a streaming link.