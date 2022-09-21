Wednesday Offseason Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

The Florida Panthers announced its 56-man roster for the Panthers 2022-23 Training Camp.

Florida’s roster consists of 31 forwards, 19 defensemen and six goalies. The first on-ice session is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Thursday, September 22 at the Panthers IceDen in Coral Springs. The Cats will open the preseason on Monday with a double-header against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena.

Forwards: Colin White, Gerald Mayhew, Sam Bennett, Anthony Duclair, Eric Staal (PTO), Sam Reinhart, Grigori Denisenko, Anton Lundell, Aleksander Barkov, Riley Nash, Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksi Heponiemi, Nick Cousins, Zac Dalpe, Carter Verhaeghe, Justin Sourdif, Connor Bunnaman, Eetu Luostarinen, Patrick Giles, Rudolfs Balcers, Henry Bowlby, Josh Davies, Ethan Keppen, Patric Hornqvist, Chris Tierney, Anton Levtchi, Liam Arnsby, Logan Hutsko, Ryan Lomberg, Sandis Vilmanis, Kai Schwindt

Defenseman: Anthony Bitetto, Matt Kiersted, Michael Del Zotto, Aaron Ekblad, Radko Gudas, Marc Staal, Lucas Carlsson, Gustav Forsling, Marek Alscher, Dennis Cesana, Evan Nause, John Ludvig, Braden Hache, Nathan Staios, Brandon Montour, Santtu Kinnunen, Zachary Uens, Calle Sjalin, Max Gildon

Goalies: Sergei Bobrovsky, Spencer Knight, Alex Lyon, Evan Fitzpatrick, Mack Guzda, J.F. Berube (PTO)

The Panthers inked 22-year-old Patrick Giles, who scored twice at this past weekend’s Invisalign Prospect Showcase, to a two-year, entry-level contract. After finishing his NCAA career at Boston College, Giles appeared in 10 AHL regular season games with the Charlotte Checkers in 2021-22, registering one assist. He collected two assists in seven AHL postseason games. In his senior season at B.C., Giles potted 15 goals and added seven assists in 37 games.