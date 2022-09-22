Florida Panthers open training camp today

The Presidents’ Trophy-winning Florida Panthers open training camp for the 2022-23 season, its 29th in the NHL, this morning at Panthers IceDen in Coral Springs.

Florida’s roster consists of 31 forwards, 19 defensemen and six goalies. The first on-ice session is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Thursday, September 22 at the Panthers IceDen in Coral Springs. The Cats will open the preseason on Monday with a double-header against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena.

Forwards: Colin White, Gerald Mayhew, Sam Bennett, Anthony Duclair, Eric Staal (PTO), Sam Reinhart, Grigori Denisenko, Anton Lundell, Aleksander Barkov, Riley Nash, Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksi Heponiemi, Nick Cousins, Zac Dalpe, Carter Verhaeghe, Justin Sourdif, Connor Bunnaman, Eetu Luostarinen, Patrick Giles, Rudolfs Balcers, Henry Bowlby, Josh Davies, Ethan Keppen, Patric Hornqvist, Chris Tierney, Anton Levtchi, Liam Arnsby, Logan Hutsko, Ryan Lomberg, Sandis Vilmanis, Kai Schwindt

Defenseman: Anthony Bitetto, Matt Kiersted, Michael Del Zotto, Aaron Ekblad, Radko Gudas, Marc Staal, Lucas Carlsson, Gustav Forsling, Marek Alscher, Dennis Cesana, Evan Nause, John Ludvig, Braden Hache, Nathan Staios, Brandon Montour, Santtu Kinnunen, Zachary Uens, Calle Sjalin, Max Gildon

Goalies: Sergei Bobrovsky, Spencer Knight, Alex Lyon, Evan Fitzpatrick, Mack Guzda, J.F. Berube (PTO)

Handy PDF of the roster can be found here

Group A will take to the ice at 9 a.m. Group B will follow at 12 p.m.

NHL news

There was a spate of new, low-cost signings before teams take to the ice today.

The Calgary Flames signed forwards Brett Ritchie and Adam Ruzicka. Ritchie got a one-year deal worth $750K and Ruzicka got two years with an AAV of $762,500. (Matchsticks & Gasoline)

The New York Islanders signed veteran goaltender Cory Schneider to a one-year, two-way deal; forward Nikita Soshnikov to a one-year contract; and defenseman Parker Wotherspoon to a one-year, two-way pact. (Lighthouse Hockey)

The Arizona Coyotes inked forward Barrett Hayton to a two-year contract worth $3.55 million. Hayton, the fifth overall pick in 2018, produced 10 goals and 24 assists in 60 games last season. (Five For Howling)