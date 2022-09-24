Saturday Training Camp Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

The Florida Panthers will get back it at this morning with Group A practicing first at 9 a.m. and Group B going second at 12 p.m. at Panthers IceDen in Coral Springs.

Colin White got a lot of attention for his standout performance, and Matthew Tkachuk, Anton Lundell and Rudolfs Balcers were singled out as well. Justin Sourdif and Zac Dalpe are dealing with injuries.

Camp Roster

Group A

Forwards: Grigori Denisenko, Anton Lundell, Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart, Aleksi Heponiemi, Nick Cousins, Carter Verhaeghe, Eetu Luostarinen, Rudolfs Balcers, Henry Bowlby, Josh Davies, Ethan Keppen, Logan Hutsko, Kai Schwindt, Patrick Giles

Defenseman: Michael Del Zotto, Aaron Ekblad, Radko Gudas, Lucas Carlsson, Gustav Forsling, Marek Alscher, John Ludvig, Braden Hache, Nathan Staios, Santtu Kinnunen, Max Gildon

Goalies: Sergei Bobrovsky, Alex Lyon, Evan Fitzpatrick

Group B

Forwards: Colin White, Gerald Mayhew, Sam Bennett, Eric Staal (PTO), Riley Nash, Matthew Tkachuk, Zac Dalpe, Justin Sourdif, Connor Bunnaman, Patric Hornqvist, Chris Tierney, Anton Levtchi, Liam Arnsby, Ryan Lomberg, Sandis Vilmanis

Defenseman: Anthony Bitetto, Matt Kiersted, Marc Staal, Dennis Cesana, Evan Nause, Brandon Montour, Zachary Uens, Calle Sjalin

Goalies: Spencer Knight, Mack Guzda, J.F. Berube (PTO)

NHL news

There was one signing in the NHL yesterday. The Ottawa Senators inked Jorian Donovan to an entry-level contract. The 18-year-old Hamilton Bulldogs defenseman was selected in the fifth round (136th overall) of the 2022 Entry Draft. (Silver Seven Sens)