Preseason CaterThread: Florida Panthers at Nashville Predators

Cats open exhibition sked with double-header

By Todd Little
Florida Panthers at Nashville Predators

  • WHEN: 4 p.m. / 8 p.m. ET
  • WHERE: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN
  • WATCH: Streaming link
  • ENEMY INTEL: On The Forecheck
  • LAST MEETING: FLA 4, @NSH 1 (4/9/22)
  • NEXT MEETING: February 18, 2023
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Sergei Bobrovsky vs Connor Ingram
  • PLAYER STATS: Florida / Nashville

Scouting Report

The Panthers open preseason play with a split squad double-header in Music City against the Predators. Florida won the Presidents’ Trophy and made it to the second round of the playoffs where they were eliminated by the Tampa Bay Lightning. Nashville finished the 2021-22 season with 97 points and were swept in the opening round by the Colorado Avalanche. New head coach Paul Maurice will have a lot to process today as he gets to look at forty of his players in action. We’ll likely see the Cats make a first round of cuts tomorrow, with younger players returning to their junior teams. Players to keep an eye on: Matthew Tkachuk, Eric Staal and Patrick Giles

Game 1 roster

Forwards: Verhaeghe, Barkov, Balcers, Lomberg, Luostarinen, Staal, Denisenko, Heponiemi, Hutsko, Bowlby, Giles, Schwindt

Defensemen: Ekblad, Forsling, Gudas, Kiersted, Sjalin, Kinnunen

Goalers: Bobrovsky, Guzda

Sunday’s results

Pittsburgh 3, Columbus 2

Buffalo 4, Washington 3

Minnesota 3, Colorado 2 (OT)

Anaheim 3, Arizona 2

Edmonton 4, Winnipeg 0

Calgary 3, Vancouver 2 (OT)

San Jose 3, Los Angeles 2 (OT)

Columbus 5, Pittsburgh 1

Calgary 4, Vancouver 0

Colorado 3, Vegas 1

