Preseason CaterThread: Florida Panthers at Nashville Predators

Florida Panthers at Nashville Predators
- WHEN: 4 p.m. / 8 p.m. ET
- WHERE: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN
- WATCH: Streaming link
- ENEMY INTEL: On The Forecheck
- LAST MEETING: FLA 4, @NSH 1 (4/9/22)
- NEXT MEETING: February 18, 2023
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Sergei Bobrovsky vs Connor Ingram
- PLAYER STATS: Florida / Nashville
Scouting Report
The Panthers open preseason play with a split squad double-header in Music City against the Predators. Florida won the Presidents’ Trophy and made it to the second round of the playoffs where they were eliminated by the Tampa Bay Lightning. Nashville finished the 2021-22 season with 97 points and were swept in the opening round by the Colorado Avalanche. New head coach Paul Maurice will have a lot to process today as he gets to look at forty of his players in action. We’ll likely see the Cats make a first round of cuts tomorrow, with younger players returning to their junior teams. Players to keep an eye on: Matthew Tkachuk, Eric Staal and Patrick Giles
Game 1 roster
Forwards: Verhaeghe, Barkov, Balcers, Lomberg, Luostarinen, Staal, Denisenko, Heponiemi, Hutsko, Bowlby, Giles, Schwindt
Defensemen: Ekblad, Forsling, Gudas, Kiersted, Sjalin, Kinnunen
Goalers: Bobrovsky, Guzda
Sunday’s results
Pittsburgh 3, Columbus 2
Buffalo 4, Washington 3
Minnesota 3, Colorado 2 (OT)
Anaheim 3, Arizona 2
Edmonton 4, Winnipeg 0
Calgary 3, Vancouver 2 (OT)
San Jose 3, Los Angeles 2 (OT)
Columbus 5, Pittsburgh 1
Calgary 4, Vancouver 0
Colorado 3, Vegas 1
