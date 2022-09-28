Wednesday Training Camp Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

We’ll see whether the Florida Panthers will scrub practice today as South Florida deals with the tropical storm level effects of Hurricane Ian. Best of luck to everyone in the state north of us, who are going to take the brunt of it.

Speaking of Hurricanes, the Cats are still scheduled to host the Carolina Hurricanes at FLA Live Arena on Thursday. Florida split its two games in Nashville on Monday. Carolina beat the Tampa Bay Lightning by a 5-1 count last night.

Everyone stay safe and dry today. Avoid being out on the roads if you can. I had to come to work to download a few things as my internet is out at home, but heading back before the rain ramps up again.

Preseason results

Detroit 6, Pittsburgh 2

New Jersey 4, New York Islanders 1

Boston 3, New York Rangers 2

Buffalo 2, Philadelphia 1

Carolina 5, Tampa Bay 1

Dallas 4, Arizona 3

Winnipeg 5, Ottawa 3

St. Louis 4, Chicago 1

Minnesota 5, Colorado 2

Seattle 3, Calgary 0

San Jose 5, Anaheim 4