Preseason CaterThread: Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes

WHEN: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET WHERE: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL

FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL WATCH : Streaming link

: Streaming link SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #LetsGoCanes, #CARvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#TimeToHunt, #LetsGoCanes, #CARvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: Canes Country

Canes Country LAST MEETING: @FLA 3, CAR 2 (OT) (4/16/22)

@FLA 3, CAR 2 (OT) (4/16/22) NEXT MEETING: November 9, 2022

November 9, 2022 PROJECTED STARTERS: Sergei Bobrovsky vs Antti Raanta

Sergei Bobrovsky vs Antti Raanta PLAYER STATS: Florida / Carolina

Scouting Report

The Panthers host the Hurricanes tonight at FLA Live Arena for preseason game number three. Florida posted a 4-3 overtime win over the Nashville before falling to the Predators 4-0 in the second game of Monday’s double-header at Bridgestone Arena. The Hurricanes opened the preseason with a 5-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday in Raleigh. The clubs were supposed to play at Amalie Arena last night, but the game was postponed due to Hurricane Ian.