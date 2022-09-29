Preseason CaterThread: Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes

Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes
- WHEN: 7 p.m. ET
- WHERE: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL
- WATCH: Streaming link
- SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #LetsGoCanes, #CARvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook
- ENEMY INTEL: Canes Country
- LAST MEETING: @FLA 3, CAR 2 (OT) (4/16/22)
- NEXT MEETING: November 9, 2022
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Sergei Bobrovsky vs Antti Raanta
- PLAYER STATS: Florida / Carolina
Scouting Report
The Panthers host the Hurricanes tonight at FLA Live Arena for preseason game number three. Florida posted a 4-3 overtime win over the Nashville before falling to the Predators 4-0 in the second game of Monday’s double-header at Bridgestone Arena. The Hurricanes opened the preseason with a 5-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday in Raleigh. The clubs were supposed to play at Amalie Arena last night, but the game was postponed due to Hurricane Ian.
Loading comments...