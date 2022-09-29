 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Preseason CaterThread: Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes

Litter Box Cats 2022-23 Live Discussion Forum

By Todd Little
/ new
Carolina Hurricanes v Florida Panthers Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images

Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes

  • WHEN: 7 p.m. ET
  • WHERE: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL
  • WATCH: Streaming link
  • SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #LetsGoCanes, #CARvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook
  • ENEMY INTEL: Canes Country
  • LAST MEETING: @FLA 3, CAR 2 (OT) (4/16/22)
  • NEXT MEETING: November 9, 2022
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Sergei Bobrovsky vs Antti Raanta
  • PLAYER STATS: Florida / Carolina

Scouting Report

The Panthers host the Hurricanes tonight at FLA Live Arena for preseason game number three. Florida posted a 4-3 overtime win over the Nashville before falling to the Predators 4-0 in the second game of Monday’s double-header at Bridgestone Arena. The Hurricanes opened the preseason with a 5-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday in Raleigh. The clubs were supposed to play at Amalie Arena last night, but the game was postponed due to Hurricane Ian.

More From Litter Box Cats

Loading comments...