Saturday Offseason Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

Today the ladies again have center stage of the hockey world at the 2022 IIHF Women’s World Championship in Denmark with two semifinal match-ups and two seeding games on the slate. Team USA will play Czechia in the first semi, and second game of the day. Expect the Americans to win and advance to tomorrow’s final.

Semifinals (KVIK Hockey Arena, Herning)

United States (A1) vs Czechia (B1) 8 a.m. (NHL Network)

Canada (A2) vs Switzerland (A4) 12 p.m. (NHL Network)

5th-8th place semifinals (Scanel Hockey Arena, Frederikshavn)

Finland (A3) vs Hungary (B3) in progress

Japan (A5) vs Sweden (B2) 10 a.m.

NHL signings

The Vancouver Canucks signed J,T, Miller to a monster seven-year extension worth $56 million. The new deal will kick in at the start of the 2023-24 season. Miller put up 32 goals and 67 assists (both career-highs) during the 2021-22 campaign. (Nucks Misconduct)

Unrestriced free agent forward Sam Gagner signed a one-year contract worth the league mininum $750K with the Winnipeg Jets. Gagner produced 31 points in 81 games for the Detroit Red WIngs last season. (Arctic Ice Hockey)

The Edmonton Oilers inked defenseman Ryan Murray to a one-year deal worth the league mininum $750K. Murray suited in 37 games with the Colorado Avalanche in 2021-22 and registered four assists. (The Copper & Blue)