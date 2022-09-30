Florida Panthers ink Kai Schwindt to entry-level contract

The Florida Panthers have inked forward Kai Schwindt to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Schwindt, who went undrafted this summer, has already been returned to his junior club, the Mississauga Steelheads of the Ontario Hockey League.

In his first season with the Steelheads, Schwindt scored 12 goals and added five assists in 68 regular season games. He collected two assists in nine postseason games.

The 18-year-old prospect lit the lamp in Florida’s preseason opener, a 4-3 overtime win against the Nashville Predators on Monday.

Schwindt played in Mississauga’s season-opening 4-3 win over the Niagara IceDogs last night and registered three shots on goal.