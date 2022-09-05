Monday Offseason Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

Brianne Jenner scored two goals 1:24 apart in the second period to lift Canada to a 2-1 victory over the United States in the final of the 2022 IIHF Women’s World Championship. Ann-Renee Desbiens stopped 20 of 21 shots in the win. After Jenner’s power-play marker put the Canadians up by two at 10:54, Abby Roque got the Yanks on the board with 21 seconds left in the middle frame. Unfortunately, that would be all the only goal the Americans could muster, sending them to their only defeat of the tournament and the silver medal.

Czechia capped off its surprising run by claiming the bronze medal with a 4-2 win over Switzerland. Natalie Mlynkova scored two goals and Daniela Pejsova and Vendula Pribylova also lit the lamp. Alina Marti and Nicole Vallario scored for Switzerland, who finished fourth.

In the fifth place game, Japan upset Finland 1-0 in a shootout thanks to a Herculean effort from goaltender Miyuu Mashuhara, who finished with 61 saves. After overtime falied to produce a winner, Noora Tulus staked the Finns to the lead with a first round conversion. Haruka Toko scored in the third round and Remi Koyama’s finish in the fourth put Japan ahead before Mashuhara ended the game with a stop on Viivi Vainikka in the top of the fifth.

Final Standings