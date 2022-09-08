Florida Panthers announce schedule and roster for Prospects Showcase

Florida Panthers have announced the club’s roster for the Carolina Hurricanes-hosted Prospect Showcase in Morrisville and Raleigh, North Carolina from September 16-19.
Florida prospects will play games against the Hurricanes, Tampa Bay Lightning and Nashville Predators.
Schedule
Game 1: Friday, September 16 vs. Hurricanes (Invisalign Arena) | 10 a.m.
Saturday, September 17: Practice Day
Game 2: Sunday, September 18 vs. Lightning (PNC Arena) | 1 p.m.
Game 3: Monday, September 19 vs. Predators (PNC Arena) | 10 a.m.
Florida’s 26-man roster for the prospect showcase consists of 14 forwards, nine defensemen and three goaltenders.
Forwards
- Liam Arnsby (2022 Draft - 214st overall)
- Tag Bertuzzi
- Riley Bezeau
- Ethan Burroughs
- Xavier Cormier
- Josh Davies (2022 Draft - 186th overall)
- Patrick Giles
- Riley Ginnell
- Beau Jelsma
- Ethan Keppen
- Sahil Panwar
- Kai Schwindt
- Justin Sourdif (2020 Draft - 87th overall)
- Sandis Vilmanis (2022 Draft - 157th overall)
Defensemen
- Marek Alscher (2022 Draft - 93rd overall)
- Robert Calisti
- Dennis Cesana
- Braden Hache (2021 Draft - 210th overall)
- Santtu Kinnunen (2018 Draft - 207th overall)
- Evan Nause (2021 Draft - 57th overall)
- Calle Sjalin (Signed)
- Nathan Staios
- Zachary Uens (2020 Draft - 105th overall)
Goaltenders
- Mack Guzda (Signed)
- Kolby Hay
- Jari Kykkanen
Click HERE for a PDF of the Panthers Prospect Showcase roster.
