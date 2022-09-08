Florida Panthers announce schedule and roster for Prospects Showcase

Florida Panthers have announced the club’s roster for the Carolina Hurricanes-hosted Prospect Showcase in Morrisville and Raleigh, North Carolina from September 16-19.

Florida prospects will play games against the Hurricanes, Tampa Bay Lightning and Nashville Predators.

Schedule

Game 1: Friday, September 16 vs. Hurricanes (Invisalign Arena) | 10 a.m.

Saturday, September 17: Practice Day

Game 2: Sunday, September 18 vs. Lightning (PNC Arena) | 1 p.m.

Game 3: Monday, September 19 vs. Predators (PNC Arena) | 10 a.m.

Florida’s 26-man roster for the prospect showcase consists of 14 forwards, nine defensemen and three goaltenders.

Forwards

Liam Arnsby (2022 Draft - 214st overall)

Tag Bertuzzi

Riley Bezeau

Ethan Burroughs

Xavier Cormier

Josh Davies (2022 Draft - 186th overall)

Patrick Giles

Riley Ginnell

Beau Jelsma

Ethan Keppen

Sahil Panwar

Kai Schwindt

Justin Sourdif (2020 Draft - 87th overall)

Sandis Vilmanis (2022 Draft - 157th overall)

Defensemen

Marek Alscher (2022 Draft - 93rd overall)

Robert Calisti

Dennis Cesana

Braden Hache (2021 Draft - 210th overall)

Santtu Kinnunen (2018 Draft - 207th overall)

Evan Nause (2021 Draft - 57th overall)

Calle Sjalin (Signed)

Nathan Staios

Zachary Uens (2020 Draft - 105th overall)

Goaltenders

Mack Guzda (Signed)

Kolby Hay

Jari Kykkanen

Click HERE for a PDF of the Panthers Prospect Showcase roster.