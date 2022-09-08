 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Florida Panthers announce schedule and roster for Prospects Showcase

Cats will face Hurricanes, Lightning and Predators in North Carolina

By Todd Little
Edmonton Oil Kings v Seattle Thunderbirds - Game Three Photo by Christopher Mast/Getty Images

Florida Panthers have announced the club’s roster for the Carolina Hurricanes-hosted Prospect Showcase in Morrisville and Raleigh, North Carolina from September 16-19.

Florida prospects will play games against the Hurricanes, Tampa Bay Lightning and Nashville Predators.

Schedule

Game 1: Friday, September 16 vs. Hurricanes (Invisalign Arena) | 10 a.m.

Saturday, September 17: Practice Day

Game 2: Sunday, September 18 vs. Lightning (PNC Arena) | 1 p.m.

Game 3: Monday, September 19 vs. Predators (PNC Arena) | 10 a.m.

Florida’s 26-man roster for the prospect showcase consists of 14 forwards, nine defensemen and three goaltenders.

Forwards

  • Liam Arnsby (2022 Draft - 214st overall)
  • Tag Bertuzzi
  • Riley Bezeau
  • Ethan Burroughs
  • Xavier Cormier
  • Josh Davies (2022 Draft - 186th overall)
  • Patrick Giles
  • Riley Ginnell
  • Beau Jelsma
  • Ethan Keppen
  • Sahil Panwar
  • Kai Schwindt
  • Justin Sourdif (2020 Draft - 87th overall)
  • Sandis Vilmanis (2022 Draft - 157th overall)

Defensemen

  • Marek Alscher (2022 Draft - 93rd overall)
  • Robert Calisti
  • Dennis Cesana
  • Braden Hache (2021 Draft - 210th overall)
  • Santtu Kinnunen (2018 Draft - 207th overall)
  • Evan Nause (2021 Draft - 57th overall)
  • Calle Sjalin (Signed)
  • Nathan Staios
  • Zachary Uens (2020 Draft - 105th overall)

Goaltenders

  • Mack Guzda (Signed)
  • Kolby Hay
  • Jari Kykkanen

Click HERE for a PDF of the Panthers Prospect Showcase roster.

