 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs New York Rangers

Cats look to shake off shutout loss to Carolina

By Todd Little
/ new
New York Rangers v Florida Panthers Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images

Happy New Year’s Day! The Florida Panthers (16-17-4) return home after a disappointing one-off on the road to host the New York Rangers (19-12-6) at FLA Live Arena. Florida, losers of four of its last five, will look to get 2023 off on the good foot after getting shutout for the first time this season by the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh. The Rangers have dropped three of four after having its six-game winning streak snapped by the Pittsburgh Penguins on December 20. New York fell 2-1 in a shootout to the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Thursday in its last outing.

  • WHEN: 5:00 p.m. ET
  • WHERE: FLA Live Arena - Sunrise, FL
  • ON THE TUBE: NHL Network, Bally Sports Florida, MSG
  • ON THE DIAL: 96.5 WPOW-FM HD-2 (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)
  • SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #NYR, #NYRvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook
  • ENEMY INTEL: Blueshirt Banter
  • FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 1 of 3
  • LAST MEETING: @NYR 5, FLA 2 (Recap) - 2/1/2022
  • NEXT MEETING: January 23, 2023
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Sergei Bobrovksy (8-11-1 .897/3.23 1SO) vs Igor Shesterkin (17-6-5 .918/ 2.41 1SO)
  • PLAYER STATS: Florida / New York

Sunday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

  • BUFFALO (18-14-2 38P) at OTTAWA (16-17-3 35P) 7 p.m.

Idle: BOS (60P), TOR (52P), TBL (47P), DET (39P), MTL (33P)

Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets

More From Litter Box Cats

Loading comments...