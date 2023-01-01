GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs New York Rangers

Happy New Year’s Day! The Florida Panthers (16-17-4) return home after a disappointing one-off on the road to host the New York Rangers (19-12-6) at FLA Live Arena. Florida, losers of four of its last five, will look to get 2023 off on the good foot after getting shutout for the first time this season by the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh. The Rangers have dropped three of four after having its six-game winning streak snapped by the Pittsburgh Penguins on December 20. New York fell 2-1 in a shootout to the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Thursday in its last outing.

WHEN: 5:00 p.m. ET

5:00 p.m. ET WHERE: FLA Live Arena - Sunrise, FL

FLA Live Arena - Sunrise, FL ON THE TUBE: NHL Network, Bally Sports Florida, MSG

NHL Network, Bally Sports Florida, MSG ON THE DIAL: 96.5 WPOW-FM HD-2 (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

Blueshirt Banter FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 1 of 3

Game 1 of 3 LAST MEETING: @NYR 5, FLA 2 (Recap) - 2/1/2022

@NYR 5, FLA 2 (Recap) - 2/1/2022 NEXT MEETING: January 23, 2023

January 23, 2023 PROJECTED STARTERS: Sergei Bobrovksy (8-11-1 .897/3.23 1SO) vs Igor Shesterkin (17-6-5 .918/ 2.41 1SO)

Sergei Bobrovksy (8-11-1 .897/3.23 1SO) vs Igor Shesterkin (17-6-5 .918/ 2.41 1SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / New York

Sunday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

BUFFALO (18-14-2 38P) at OTTAWA (16-17-3 35P) 7 p.m.

Idle: BOS (60P), TOR (52P), TBL (47P), DET (39P), MTL (33P)

