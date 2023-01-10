GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers at Colorado Avalanche

Following a poor performance in the Lone Star State, the Florida Panthers (18-19-4) will be looking to get back on track when they face the Colorado Avalanche (20-15-3) tonight at Ball Arena. The Panthers wilted after a strong start and ended up getting soundly beaten 5-1 by the Dallas Stars on Sunday. Like the Cats, the Stanley Cup champions currently find themselves outside of a playoff spot. Cale Makar ended the Avalanche’s five-game losing streak on Saturday with an overtime goal that completed a 3-2 comeback win over the Edmonton Oilers.

WHEN: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET WHERE: Ball Arena - Denver, CO

Ball Arena - Denver, CO ON THE TUBE: ESPN+, Hulu

ESPN+, Hulu ON THE DIAL: WPOW 96.5-FM2 (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

WPOW 96.5-FM2 (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #GoAvsGo, #FLAvsCOL, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#TimeToHunt, #GoAvsGo, #FLAvsCOL, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: Mile High Hockey

Mile High Hockey FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 1 of 2

Game 1 of 2 LAST MEETING: @COL 3, FLA 2 - (Recap) 12/12/2021

@COL 3, FLA 2 - (Recap) 12/12/2021 NEXT MEETING: February 11, 2023

February 11, 2023 PROJECTED STARTERS: Sergei Bobrovsky (9-12-1 .895/3.26 1SO) vs Alexander Georgiev (16-10-3 .916/2.67 2SO)

Sergei Bobrovsky (9-12-1 .895/3.26 1SO) vs Alexander Georgiev (16-10-3 .916/2.67 2SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Colorado

Tuesday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

Columbus (12-25-2 26P) at TAMPA BAY (24-13-1 49P) 7 p.m.

Seattle (23-12-4 50P) at BUFFALO (20-16-2 42P) 7 p.m.

Winnipeg (26-13-1 47P) at DETROIT (16-15-7 39P) 7 p.m.

Idle: BOS (68P), TOR (57P), OTT (39P), MTL (35P)

