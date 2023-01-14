GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs Vancouver Canucks

The sixth place Florida Panthers (19-20-4) are back in Sunrise for a one-off at home against the Vancouver Canucks (17-21-3) before they head back out for three road games against Atlantic Division rivals. Florida is coming off a tough 4-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights that saw them surrender three goals on six third period shots. The Canucks have dropped the first three games of their current five-game road trip including Thursday night’s 5-4 defeat to the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena.

WHEN: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. WHERE: FLA Live Arena - Sunrise, FL

FLA Live Arena - Sunrise, FL ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, SNP, CITY

Bally Sports Florida, SNP, CITY ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

560 WQAM (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #Canucks, #VANvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#TimeToHunt, #Canucks, #VANvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: Nucks Misconduct

Nucks Misconduct FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 2 of 2 (1-0-0)

Game 2 of 2 (1-0-0) LAST MEETING: FLA 5, @VAN 1 - (Recap) 12/1/2022

FLA 5, @VAN 1 - (Recap) 12/1/2022 NEXT MEETING: That’s all folks!

That’s all folks! PROJECTED STARTERS: Sergei Bobrovsky (10-13-1 .895/3.28 1SO) vs Spencer Martin (11-9-1 .880/3.74 0SO) or Collin Delia (3-2-0 .893/3.54 0SO)

Sergei Bobrovsky (10-13-1 .895/3.28 1SO) vs Spencer Martin (11-9-1 .880/3.74 0SO) or Collin Delia (3-2-0 .893/3.54 0SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Vancouver

Saturday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

OTTAWA (19-19-3 41P) at Colorado (20-17-3 43P) 7 p.m.

Columbus (12-27-2 26P) at DETROIT (18-15-7 43P) 7 p.m.

MONTREAL (17-22-3 37P) at NY Islanders (22-18-3 47P) 7 p.m.

TORONTO (26-10-7 59P) at BOSTON (32-5-4 68P) 7 p.m. (NHL Network)

BUFFALO (20-18-2 42P) at Nashville (19-16-6 44P) 7 p.m.

TAMPA BAY (13-8-1 27P) at St. Louis (8-10-5 21P) 8 p.m.

Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets