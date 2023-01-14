GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs Vancouver Canucks

The sixth place Florida Panthers (19-20-4) are back in Sunrise for a one-off at home against the Vancouver Canucks (17-21-3) before they head back out for three road games against Atlantic Division rivals. Florida is coming off a tough 4-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights that saw them surrender three goals on six third period shots. The Canucks have dropped the first three games of their current five-game road trip including Thursday night’s 5-4 defeat to the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena.
- WHEN: 7 p.m.
- WHERE: FLA Live Arena - Sunrise, FL
- ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, SNP, CITY
- ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)
- SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #Canucks, #VANvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook
- ENEMY INTEL: Nucks Misconduct
- FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 2 of 2 (1-0-0)
- LAST MEETING: FLA 5, @VAN 1 - (Recap) 12/1/2022
- NEXT MEETING: That’s all folks!
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Sergei Bobrovsky (10-13-1 .895/3.28 1SO) vs Spencer Martin (11-9-1 .880/3.74 0SO) or Collin Delia (3-2-0 .893/3.54 0SO)
- PLAYER STATS: Florida / Vancouver
Saturday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):
- OTTAWA (19-19-3 41P) at Colorado (20-17-3 43P) 7 p.m.
- Columbus (12-27-2 26P) at DETROIT (18-15-7 43P) 7 p.m.
- MONTREAL (17-22-3 37P) at NY Islanders (22-18-3 47P) 7 p.m.
- TORONTO (26-10-7 59P) at BOSTON (32-5-4 68P) 7 p.m. (NHL Network)
- BUFFALO (20-18-2 42P) at Nashville (19-16-6 44P) 7 p.m.
- TAMPA BAY (13-8-1 27P) at St. Louis (8-10-5 21P) 8 p.m.
