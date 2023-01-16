GameDay CaterThread: Florida Panthers at Buffalo Sabres

Panthers (20-20-4 44P) at Sabres (21-18-2 44P)

WHEN: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET WHERE: KeyBank Arena, Buffalo, NY

KeyBank Arena, Buffalo, NY ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, MSG-B

Bally Sports Florida, MSG-B ON THE DIAL: 96.5 WPOW-FM HD-2 (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

96.5 WPOW-FM HD-2 (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #LetsGoBuffalo, #FLAvsBUF, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#TimeToHunt, #LetsGoBuffalo, #FLAvsBUF, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: Die By The Blade

Die By The Blade FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 2 of 4 (1-0-0)

Game 2 of 4 (1-0-0) LAST MEETING: @FLA 4, BUF 3 - (Recap) 4/8/2022

@FLA 4, BUF 3 - (Recap) 4/8/2022 NEXT MEETING: February 24, 2023

February 24, 2023 PROJECTED STARTERS: Sergei Bobrovsky (11-13-1 .896/3.27 1SO) vs Craig Andserson (7-6-1 .921/2.70 1SO) or Eric Comrie (4-8-0 .883/3.67 0SO)

Sergei Bobrovsky (11-13-1 .896/3.27 1SO) vs Craig Andserson (7-6-1 .921/2.70 1SO) or Eric Comrie (4-8-0 .883/3.67 0SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Buffalo

Scouting Report

The Florida Panthers and Buffalo Sabres get set for a matinee affair to celebrate the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday at KeyBank Arena. While they aren’t exactly beating top-notch competition, the Panthers have won four of their last six games, including Saturday night’s 4-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks, to creep within five points of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. That same night, the Sabres halted a three-game losing streak with a 5-3 win over the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena to also hit the 44-point mark. Buffalo has three games in hand over Florida, so the Cats will be looking for another road win over the Sabres, who they defeated 4-3 back on October 15 in the second game of the season for both teams.

Monday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

Philadelphia (18-18-7 43P) at BOSTON (33-5-4 70P) 1 p.m.

DETROIT (18-16-7 2P) at Colorado (21-17-3 45P) 3 p.m.

TAMPA BAY (27-13-1 55P) at Seattle (26-12-4 56P) 4 p.m.

OTTAWA (19-20-3 41P) at St. Louis (21-20-3 44P) 7 p.m.

Idle: TOR (59P), MTL (39P)

Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets