GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs

The Florida Panthers (21-20-4) will once again be looking to post its first three-game winning streak of the 2022-23 season when they face the Toronto Maple Leafs (26-11-7) for the first time tonight at Scotiabank Arena. Florida is getting right back at it after an impressively-played 4-1 road win over the Buffalo Sabres yesterday afternoon at KeyBank Arena. Brandon Montour, Sam Bennett, Anton Lundell and Carter Verhaeghe (ENG) scored the goals. Matthew Tkachuk collected three assists and Alesksander Barkov, Samson Reinhart, Gustav Forsling and Verhaeghe each had one helper. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 28 of 29 shots, yielding only a aesthetically unpleasing third period goal to Alex Tuch. The Maple Leafs return home to Toronto after going 0-2 on a short road trip that saw them fall 4-1 in Detroit and 4-3 in Boston.

WHEN: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET WHERE: Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, TVAS, SNO

Bally Sports Florida, TVAS, SNO ON THE DIAL: WPOW 96.5-FM2 (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

WPOW 96.5-FM2 (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #LeafsForver, #FLAvsTOR, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#TimeToHunt, #LeafsForver, #FLAvsTOR, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: Pension Plan Puppets

Pension Plan Puppets FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 1 of 4

Game 1 of 4 LAST MEETING: @FLA 3, TOR 2 (OT) - (Recap) 4/23/2022

@FLA 3, TOR 2 (OT) - (Recap) 4/23/2022 NEXT MEETING: March 23, 2023

March 23, 2023 PROJECTED STARTERS: Sergei Bobrovsky (12-13-1 .899/3.19 1SO) vs Matt Murray (11-5-2 .917/2.57 1SO)

Sergei Bobrovsky (12-13-1 .899/3.19 1SO) vs Matt Murray (11-5-2 .917/2.57 1SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Toronto

Tuesday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

Winnipeg (29-14-1 59P) at MONTREAL (18-23-3 35P) 7 p.m.

BUFFALO (21-19-2 44P) at Chicago (11-26-4 26P) 8:30 p.m.

DETROIT (18-17-7 43P) at Arizona (13-25-5 31P) 9 p.m.

Idle: BOS (72P), TBL (57P), OTT (41P)

Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets