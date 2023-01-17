GameThread: Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs

Panthers (21-20-4 46P) at Maple Leafs (26-11-7 59P)
FLA in Season Series: Game 1 of 4 - LBC Caterwaul
PLAYER STATS: Florida / Toronto
Where: Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON
When: 7:00 p.m. ET
Watch: Bally Sports Florida, TVAS, SNO
Listen: Panthers Radio Network
Enemy Intel: Pension Plan Puppets
Expected starters: Florida: Bobrovsky (12-13-1 3.19) / Toronto: Murray (11-5-2 2.57)
Tuesday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):
- Winnipeg (29-14-1 59P) at MONTREAL (18-23-3 35P) 7 p.m.
- BUFFALO (21-19-2 44P) at Chicago (11-26-4 26P) 8:30 p.m.
- DETROIT (18-17-7 43P) at Arizona (13-25-5 31P) 9 p.m.
Idle: BOS (72P), TBL (57P), OTT (41P)
