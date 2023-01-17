 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GameThread: Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs

Litter Box Cats 2021-22 Live Discussion Forum: Game 46

By Todd Little
/ new

Panthers (21-20-4 46P) at Maple Leafs (26-11-7 59P)

FLA in Season Series: Game 1 of 4 - LBC Caterwaul

PLAYER STATS: Florida / Toronto

Where: Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports Florida, TVAS, SNO

Listen: Panthers Radio Network

Enemy Intel: Pension Plan Puppets

Socials: #TimeToHunt, #LeafsForever, #FLAvsTOR, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

Expected starters: Florida: Bobrovsky (12-13-1 3.19) / Toronto: Murray (11-5-2 2.57)

Tuesday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

  • Winnipeg (29-14-1 59P) at MONTREAL (18-23-3 35P) 7 p.m.
  • BUFFALO (21-19-2 44P) at Chicago (11-26-4 26P) 8:30 p.m.
  • DETROIT (18-17-7 43P) at Arizona (13-25-5 31P) 9 p.m.

Idle: BOS (72P), TBL (57P), OTT (41P)

