GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers at Montreal Canadiens

The Florida Panthers (21-20-5) have a huge opportunity to close in on a wild card spot when they visit the Montreal Canadiens (19-23-3) tonight at Centre Bell. Florida can pull within two points of the idle Pittsburgh Penguins with a win over the Habs in the finale of their current three-game road trip that saw them dominate Buffalo on Monday and earn a point in a wacky 5-4 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs a day later. The Canadiens have righted the ship after a recent spell that saw them lose ten of eleven games (1-9-1). They are 4-2 in their last six and come into tonight’s tilt with impressive back-to-back wins over the New York Rangers and Winnipeg Jets.

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET WHERE: Centre Bell - Montreal, PQ

Centre Bell - Montreal, PQ ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, RDS, TSN2

Bally Sports Florida, RDS, TSN2 ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

Eyes On The Prize FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 2 of 4 (1-0-0)

Game 2 of 4 (1-0-0) LAST MEETING: @FLA 7, MTL 2 - (Recap) 12/29/2022

@FLA 7, MTL 2 - (Recap) 12/29/2022 NEXT MEETING: March 16, 2023

March 16, 2023 PROJECTED STARTERS: Sergei Bobrovsky (12-13-2 .897/3.25 1SO) vs Sam Montembeault (9-7-2 .912/3.05 0SO)

Sergei Bobrovsky (12-13-2 .897/3.25 1SO) vs Sam Montembeault (9-7-2 .912/3.05 0SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Montreal

Thursday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

BOSTON (35-5-4 74P) at NY Rangers (25-13-7 57P) 7 p.m.

Winnipeg (29-15-1 59P) at TORONTO (27-11-7 61P) 7 p.m.

NY Islanders (23-19-4 50P) at BUFFALO (21-19-3 45P) 7:30 p.m.

TAMPA BAY (29-13-1 59P) at Edmonton (25-18-3 53P) 7 p.m. (ESPN)

DETROIT (18-17-8 44P) at Vegas (28-15-2 58P) 10 p.m.

Idle: OTT (43P)

