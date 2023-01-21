GameDay CaterThread: Florida Panthers vs Minnesota Wild

The Florida Panthers (22-20-5) will face a stern test this evening when they host the Minnesota Wild (25-15-4) at FLA Live Arena. While the Panthers have upped their level of play recently by going 6-2-1 over their last nine games, those wins haven’t exactly come against the league’s best. They’ll face a quality opponent tonight in the Wild, who saw a three-game winning streak come to end when they lost 5-2 to the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh on Thursday.

All of the sudden the Panthers have a new battery in goal. Sergei Bobrovsky got injured early on in Montreal and Spencer Knight has been loaned to the Charlotte Checkers on a conditioning stint. After getting the win against the Canadiens, Alex Lyon will get the start. Rookie Mack Guzda was recalled from Charlotte to serve as his backup in case Bobrvosky is unable to suit up, which appears to be the case. Eric Staal, injured by former Panther Mike Matheson, has been placed on injured reserve.

WHEN: 6:00 p.m. ET

6:00 p.m. ET WHERE: FLA Live Arena - Sunrise, FL

FLA Live Arena - Sunrise, FL ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida X, Bally Sports North, Bally Sports WIX

Bally Sports Florida X, Bally Sports North, Bally Sports WIX ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

560 WQAM (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #MNWild, #MINvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#TimeToHunt, #MNWild, #MINvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: Hockey Wilderness

Hockey Wilderness FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 1 of 2

Game 1 of 2 LAST MEETING: FLA 6, @MIN 2 - (Recap) 2/18/2022

FLA 6, @MIN 2 - (Recap) 2/18/2022 NEXT MEETING: February 13 ,2023

February 13 ,2023 PROJECTED STARTERS: Alex Lyon (1-0-0 .920/2.08 0SO) vs Filip Gustavsson (11-6-1 .926/2.16 1SO)

Alex Lyon (1-0-0 .920/2.08 0SO) vs Filip Gustavsson (11-6-1 .926/2.16 1SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Minnesota

Saturday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

Anaheim (13-28-5 31P P) at BUFFALO (22-19-3 47P) 12:30 p.m. (NHL Network)

TAMPA BAY (29-14-1 59P) at Calgary (21-16-9 51P) 3 p.m.

Philadelphia (19-20-7 45P) at DETROIT (18-17-8 44P) 7 p.m.

TORONTO (28-11-7 63P) at MONTREAL (19-24-3 41P) 7 p.m. (NHL Network)

Winnipeg (29-16-1 59P) at OTTAWA (20-22-3 43P)7 p.m.

Idle: BOS (76P)

