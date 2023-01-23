GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers at New York Rangers

The Florida Panthers (23-20-5) have a chance to pull closer to a playoff spot when they pay a visit to the New York Rangers (25-14-7) tonight at Madison Square Garden. While a regulation win would’ve have obviously been better, the New Jersey Devils did lend the Cats a helping hand with a 2-1 overtime win over the Pittsburgh Penguins yesterday. That result leaves the Panthers three points behind the Penguins, having played two more games. After posting an exciting 5-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, Florida enters tonight’s tilt on a 7-2-1 run. The Rangers, who are currently in third place in the Metropolitan Division, fell 3-1 to the Boston Bruins in their last outing. While Spencer Knight could rejoin the team today, he went back-to-back this weekend for the Charlotte Checkers, so I fully expect Alex Lyon to be between the pipes tonight.

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET WHERE: Madison Square Garden - Big Apple, NY

Madison Square Garden - Big Apple, NY ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida-X, MSG

Bally Sports Florida-X, MSG ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 1230 The Gambler (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

Blueshirt Banter FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 2 of 3 (0-1-0)

Game 2 of 3 (0-1-0) LAST MEETING: NYR 5, @FLA 3 (Recap) - 1/1/2023

NYR 5, @FLA 3 (Recap) - 1/1/2023 NEXT MEETING: March 25, 2023

March 25, 2023 PROJECTED STARTERS: Alex Lyon (2-0-0 .912/2.55 0SO) vs Igor Shesterkin (20-8-6 .917/ 2.45 1SO)

Alex Lyon (2-0-0 .912/2.55 0SO) vs Igor Shesterkin (20-8-6 .917/ 2.45 1SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / New York

Monday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

NY Islanders (23-20-5 51P) at TORONTO (28-11-8 64P) 7 p.m.

BUFFALO (23-19-3 49P) at Dallas (28-13-7 63P) 8:30 p.m.

Idle: BOS (78P), TBL (59P), DET (46P), OTT (43P), MTL (43P)

