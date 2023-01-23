 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

GameThread: Florida Panthers at New York Rangers

Litter Box Cats 2021-22 Live Discussion Forum: Game 49

By Todd Little
/ new

Panthers (23-20-5 51P) at Rangers (25-14-7 57P)

FLA in Season Series: Game 2 of 3 (0-1-0) - LBC Caterwaul

PLAYER STATS: Florida / New York

Where: Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports Florida-X, MSG

Listen: Panthers Radio Network

Enemy Intel: Blueshirt Banter

Socials: #TimeToHunt, #NYR, #FLAvsNYR, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

Expected starters: Florida: Lyon (2-0-0 2.55) / New York: Shesterkin (20-8-6 2.45)

Monday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

  • NY Islanders (23-20-5 51P) at TORONTO (28-11-8 64P) 7 p.m.
  • BUFFALO (23-19-3 49P) at Dallas (28-13-7 63P) 8:30 p.m.

Idle: BOS (78P), TBL (59P), DET (46P), OTT (43P), MTL (43P)

More From Litter Box Cats

Loading comments...