GameThread: Florida Panthers at New York Rangers

Panthers (23-20-5 51P) at Rangers (25-14-7 57P)
FLA in Season Series: Game 2 of 3 (0-1-0) - LBC Caterwaul
PLAYER STATS: Florida / New York
Where: Madison Square Garden - New York, NY
When: 7:00 p.m. ET
Watch: Bally Sports Florida-X, MSG
Listen: Panthers Radio Network
Enemy Intel: Blueshirt Banter
Socials: #TimeToHunt, #NYR, #FLAvsNYR, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook
Expected starters: Florida: Lyon (2-0-0 2.55) / New York: Shesterkin (20-8-6 2.45)
Monday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):
- NY Islanders (23-20-5 51P) at TORONTO (28-11-8 64P) 7 p.m.
- BUFFALO (23-19-3 49P) at Dallas (28-13-7 63P) 8:30 p.m.
Idle: BOS (78P), TBL (59P), DET (46P), OTT (43P), MTL (43P)
Loading comments...