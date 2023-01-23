A brief statement on the status of Litter Box Cats

Hey, Florida Panthers fans

By now, you’ve probably heard the news here or elsewhere on the interweb that Vox Media, the parent company of SBNation, has slashed seven percent of their workforce, including the indefatigable Steph Driver, who was responsible for maintaining/editing/leading all 34 hockey sites that fell under the SBNation umbrella. In addition, Vox has also announced plans to nuke most of their hockey coverage on the platform. This means the vast majority of wonderful and informative SBN hockey sites will no longer be monetized or managed by Vox while six will still carry on.

Unfortunately, I learned on Friday morning that Litter Box Cats is one of those many sites losing Vox’s financial support after February 28th. That also means that I will no longer be getting a stipend for my work, but that’s really neither here nor there, I always looked at writing for LBC as a labor of love.

So, what does this means for the future of the site that was originally started by Donny Rivette as The Litter Box? I simply don’t know yet.

Until I find out, I’m going to proceed in pretty much the normal fashion. That means you’ll still see the usual coverage for the next five weeks, except maybe on days when I am pressed for time, there will be more CaterThreads. After that...

Regardless of what happens next, consider this post a huge THANKS to all of you who have supported us over the years by reading, commenting or writing for the site. Since I’ve come on the scene, I’ve tried to keep this a fun place for intelligent hockey discourse and hope there is a way to keep doing that going forward.

As soon as I know more, you’ll know more.

Go Panthers!