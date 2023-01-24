GameDay CaterThread: Florida Panthers at Pittsburgh Penguins

After getting trounced 6-2 by the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden last night, the Florida Panthers (23-21-5) visit the Pittsburgh Penguins (23-15-8) tonight at PPG Paints Arena to close out a recent spate of road games. Considering that it’s only the fiftieth game of the regular season, it doesn’t get much bigger than this for the Panthers. The Cats trail the Penguins by three points for the Eastern Conference’s final playoff spot and have played three more games. A win in regulation would provide a huge boost while a loss would be very damaging. Pittsburgh dropped a 2-1 overtime decision to the New Jersey Devils on Sunday is 4-4-2 in its last ten games.

Tuesday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

BOSTON (37-5-4 78P) at MONTREAL (20-24-3 43P)7 p.m.

Minnesota (25-16-4 54P) at TAMPA BAY (29-15-1 59P) 7 p.m.

San Jose (14-25-9 37P) at DETROIT (19-18-8 46P) 7 p.m.

BUFFALO (24-19-3 51P) at St. Louis (23-21-3 49P) 8 p.m

Idle: TOR (66P), OTT (43P)

