GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs Arizona Coyotes

The Florida Panthers (16-18-4) host the Arizona Coyotes (13-17-5) tonight at FLA Live Arena. Florida will be looking to extract a measure of revenge for the Desert Dogs 3-1 victory at Mullett Arena earlier this season. The Cats are in a major slump, losing five of their last six games including a 5-3 defeat at the hands of the New York Rangers on New Year’s Day. Arizona, who will be playing its first game in 2023, had one three straight before falling 5-3 to the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Saturday.

7:00 p.m. ET

FLA Live Arena - Sunrise, FL

Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Arizona

96.5 WPOW-FM HD-2 (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

#TimeToHunt, #Yotes, #ARIvsFLA

Five For Howling

Game 2 of 2 (0-1-0)

@ARI 3, FLA 1 - 11/1/2022

@ARI 3, FLA 1 - (Recap) 11/1/2022 NEXT MEETING: That’s all folks!

Spencer Knight (8-6-3 .907/3.00 1SO) vs Karel Vejmelka (11-10-4 .907/3.16 2SO)

Spencer Knight (8-6-3 .907/3.00 1SO) vs Karel Vejmelka (11-10-4 .907/3.16 2SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Arizona

Tuesday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

Columbus (11-22-2 24P) at OTTAWA (17-17-3 37P) 7 p.m.

BUFFALO (18-15-2 38P) at Washington (21-13-5 47P) 7 p.m.

St. Louis (17-17-3 37P) at TORONTO (23-8-6 52P) 7 p.m.

MONTREAL (15-19-3 33P) at Nashville (15-14-6 36P) 8 p.m.

TAMPA BAY (23-11-1 47P) at Chicago (8-24-4 20P)

Idle: BOS (62P), DET (39P)

